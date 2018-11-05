Checa las impresionantes imágenes de una lluvia de estrellas en EU

Internacional
|
Los residentes de Arkansas presenciaron una brillante bola de fuego en el cielo. El avistamiento se debe a que nos encontramos en el pico de la lluvia de meteoros Taurid. ¿Alguna vez has visto algo así? pic.twitter.com/oek45mJhsc
— AccuWeatherEnEspañol (@AccuWeatherEsp) 5 de noviembre de 2018
Video of meteor seen from Batesville Arkansas #meteor pic.twitter.com/d3eSDJKMfc
— Chase Weeks (@ChaseWeeksGolf) 3 de noviembre de 2018
Look close! See as a meteor shines though the window during Ashley and Dan Crawford’s first dance as husband and wife in Fort Smith! pic.twitter.com/Exi2s5onq5
— Shanda Hunter (@5NEWSShanda) 3 de noviembre de 2018
Tambien te puede interesar
Las más leídas