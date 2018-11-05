  • Lunes 05 Noviembre 2018
  • 20:00:33
  • Tipo de Cambio $18.25 - $19.10
  • 15°C - 60°F
  1. Lunes 05 Noviembre 2018
  2. 20:00:33
  3. Tipo de Cambio $18.25 - $19.10
  4. 15°C - 60°F
  5. Siguenos en Facebook - eldiariodechihuahua.mx
  6. Siguenos en Twitter - eldiariodechihuahua.mx

Internacional

Checa las impresionantes imágenes de una lluvia de estrellas en EU

Excélsior | Lunes 05 Noviembre 2018 | 17:44 hrs

|

Estados Unidos- En diversas partes de Estados Unidos se reportó el pasado fin de semana una lluvia de estrellas.

El 2 de noviembre, los habitantes de Alabama, Oklahoma, Alabama, Arkansas, Misuri y Misisispi en Estados Unidos, fueron testigos de una lluvia de meteoros Taurid.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional de Birmingham captó imágenes del fenómeno natural.

En redes sociales el fenómeno también fue captado y generó gran expectación en Internet.

 

 

Las personas no perdieron la oportunidad de capturar videos del fenómeno único que se repetirá en unos días más.

 

 

Este gran espectáculo fue visible en distintos eventos, desde un partido de futbol, hasta una boda.

 

 

Este es un espacio de opinión abierto, sin embargo, los comentarios no deberán contener lenguaje soez ni ataques personales, de lo contrario serán eliminados.






Estás utilizando AdBlocker D: Quizás te interese este artículo