Acapara 'Barbie' nominaciones a los Globos de Oro

Ciudad de México.- Con un retraso de 13 minutos, este lunes arrancó la temporada de premios con la revelación de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro donde los filmes Oppenheimer y Barbie acapararon las menciones en las principales categorías.

De la voz de Cedrik "The Entertainer" y Wilmer Walderrama, este lunes los filmes del verano demostraron su poder al tener la posibilidad de llevarse el premio de la ahora desaparecida Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.

Barbie obtuvo diez nominaciones, mientras que la cinta de Christopher Nolan estuvo cerca de empatarla, con ocho menciones.

La película live-action de la muñeca más famosa del mundo fue dirigida por Greta Gerwig, quien también fue nominada en la terna a Mejor Director, donde compite contra Bradley Cooper, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Celine Song y Yorgos Lanthimos.

En esta edición se añaden las categorías Mejor Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla y Mejor Actuación en Comedia Stand-up o Televisión.

La entrega de los galardones se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero y este año podrán ser vistos desde la plataforma Paramount+, o bien por el canal CBS.

Mejor Película - Drama

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Maestro (Netflix)

Past Lives (A24)

The Zone of Interest (A24)

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

American Fiction (MGM)

The Holdovers (Focus Features)

May December (Netflix)

Air (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor Director

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Greta Gerwig - Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song - Past Lives

Mejor Guion

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese

Past Lives - Celine Song

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe - Poor Things

Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Charles Melton - May December

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor Actriz - Drama

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Annette Bening - Nyad

Greta Lee - Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla

Mejor Actriz - Comedia o musical

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman - May December

Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor Banda Sonora

Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest (A24)

Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron (GKids)

Mejor Canción de una Película

"Addicted to Romance" - SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen

"Dance the Night" - Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

"Peaches" - Super Mario Bros. La Película | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

"Road to freedom" - Rustin | Lenny Kravitz

"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie | Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell

Mejor Actor Serie de Drama

Brian Cox - Succession

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The last of us

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Dominic west - The Crown

Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión - Drama

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Jeremy Strong - Succession

Brian Cox - Succession

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Dominic West - The Crown

Mejor Actriz de Reparto - Televisión

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Abby Elliott - The Bear

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Mejor Película en Lengua no Inglesa

Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) - France

Fallen Leaves (Mubi) - Finland

Io Capitano (01 Distribution) - Italy

Past Lives (A24) - United States

Society of the Snow (Netflix) - Spain

The Zone of Interest (A24) - United Kingdom

Mejor Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up o televisión

Ricky Gervais - "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon"

Trevor Noah - "Trevor Noah: Where Was I"

Chris Rock - "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"

Amy Schumer - "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"

Sarah Silverman - "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"

Wanda Sykes - "Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer"

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3 (Disney)

John Wick: Capítulo 4 (Lionsgate Films)

Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Cine AMC)