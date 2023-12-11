Acapara 'Barbie' nominaciones a los Globos de Oro

PUBLICIDAD
'Barbie' encabeza las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, con nueve menciones, seguida del filme 'Oppenheimer'
Agencia Reformalunes, 11 diciembre 2023 | 09:20
Ciudad de México.- Con un retraso de 13 minutos, este lunes arrancó la temporada de premios con la revelación de las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro donde los filmes Oppenheimer y Barbie acapararon las menciones en las principales categorías.
De la voz de Cedrik "The Entertainer" y Wilmer Walderrama, este lunes los filmes del verano demostraron su poder al tener la posibilidad de llevarse el premio de la ahora desaparecida Asociación de Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood.
Barbie obtuvo diez nominaciones, mientras que la cinta de Christopher Nolan estuvo cerca de empatarla, con ocho menciones.
La película live-action de la muñeca más famosa del mundo fue dirigida por Greta Gerwig, quien también fue nominada en la terna a Mejor Director, donde compite contra Bradley Cooper, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Celine Song y Yorgos Lanthimos.
En esta edición se añaden las categorías Mejor Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla y Mejor Actuación en Comedia Stand-up o Televisión.
La entrega de los galardones se llevará a cabo el próximo 7 de enero y este año podrán ser vistos desde la plataforma Paramount+, o bien por el canal CBS.
Mejor Película - Drama
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Maestro (Netflix)
Past Lives (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)
Mejor Película - Musical o Comedia
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
American Fiction (MGM)
The Holdovers (Focus Features)
May December (Netflix)
Air (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor Director
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Greta Gerwig - Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song - Past Lives
Mejor Guion
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Killers of the Flower Moon - Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese
Past Lives - Celine Song
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari
Mejor actor de reparto
Willem Dafoe - Poor Things
Robert DeNiro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Charles Melton - May December
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor Actriz - Drama
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Annette Bening - Nyad
Greta Lee - Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny - Priscilla
Mejor Actriz - Comedia o musical
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence - No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman - May December
Alma Pöysti - Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor Banda Sonora
Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Jerskin Fendrix - Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)
Robbie Robertson - Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)
Mica Levi - The Zone of Interest (A24)
Daniel Pemberton - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
Joe Hisaishi - The Boy and the Heron (GKids)
Mejor Canción de una Película
"Addicted to Romance" - SHE CAME TO ME | Bruce Springsteen
"Dance the Night" - Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin
"I'm Just Ken" - Barbie | Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt
"Peaches" - Super Mario Bros. La Película | Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker
"Road to freedom" - Rustin | Lenny Kravitz
"What Was I Made For?" - Barbie | Billie Eilish O'Connell, Finneas O'Connell
Mejor Actor Serie de Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The last of us
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Dominic west - The Crown
Mejor Actor en una Serie de Televisión - Drama
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Brian Cox - Succession
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Dominic West - The Crown
Mejor Actriz de Reparto - Televisión
Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
Abby Elliott - The Bear
Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
Meryl Streep - Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Mejor Película en Lengua no Inglesa
Anatomy of a Fall (Neon) - France
Fallen Leaves (Mubi) - Finland
Io Capitano (01 Distribution) - Italy
Past Lives (A24) - United States
Society of the Snow (Netflix) - Spain
The Zone of Interest (A24) - United Kingdom
Mejor Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Mejor actuación en comedia stand-up o televisión
Ricky Gervais - "Ricky Gervais: Armageddon"
Trevor Noah - "Trevor Noah: Where Was I"
Chris Rock - "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage"
Amy Schumer - "Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact"
Sarah Silverman - "Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love"
Wanda Sykes - "Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer"
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
Barbie (Warner Bros.)
Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3 (Disney)
John Wick: Capítulo 4 (Lionsgate Films)
Misión: Imposible - Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)
Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Cine AMC)
