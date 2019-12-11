Anuncia SAG a nominados para 2020

Ciudad de México.- El Sindicato de Actores de Hollywood (SAG-AFTRA), anunció a los nominados para la entrega de premios que se realizará el próximo 19 de enero de 2020, informó The Hollywood Reporter.

Había Una Vez... En Hollywood, de Quentin Tarantino, fue la cinta con más nominaciones, incluyendo Mejor Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Mejor Actor de Reparto (Brad Pitt), Mejor Ensamble de Elenco y Mejor Ensamble de Dobles de Riesgo.

Historia de un Matrimonio, filme de Noah Baumbach, cuenta con tres nominaciones: Mejor Actor (Adam Driver), Mejor Actriz (Scarlett Johansson) y Mejor Actriz de Reparto (Laura Dern).

En la categoría de Mejor Actor, además de DiCaprio y Driver, también contienden Christian Bale (Ford vs. Ferrari), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) y Joaquin Phoenix (Guasón).

Además de Scarlett Johansson, las actrices que también buscan el Premio a Mejor Actriz son Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Charlize Theron (Bombshell) y Reneé Zellweger (Judy).

En la sección de Mejor Actor de Reparto los nominados son Jaime Foxx (Just Mercy), Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Al Pacino (El Irlandés), Joe Pesci (El Irlandés) y Brad Pitt (Había Una Vez... En Hollywood).

Las intérpretes que buscan el Premio a Mejor Actriz de Reparto, además de Laura Dern, son Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) y Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

En la categoría de Mejor Elenco también compiten Bombshell, Jojo Rabbit, y Parasite, además de Había Una Vez... En Hollywood.

Avengers: Endgame, El Irlandés, Ford vs. Ferrari y Guasón competirán contra Había Una Vez... En Hollywood en la categoría de Mejor Ensamble de Dobles de Riesgo.

Los nominados en el apartado de Mejor Actor de Serie Corta o Película para Televisión son Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice), Jared Harris (Chernobyl), Jharrell Jerome (When They See Us) y Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon).

Patricia Arquette (The Act), Toni Collette (Unbelievable), Joey King (The Act), Emily Watson (Chernobyl) y Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) buscan el galardón a Mejor Actriz de Serie Corta o Película para Televisión.

Los que buscan el Premio a Mejor Actor en una Serie de Drama son Sterling K. Brown (This is Us), Steve Carrell (The Morning Show), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) y David Harbour (Stranger Things).

La categoría de Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Drama tiene como nominadas a Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown), Olivia Colman (The Crown), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) y Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale).

Por el Premio a Mejor Actor en una serie de Comedia compiten Alan Arkin (El Método Kominsky), Michael Douglas (El Método Kominsky), Bill Hader (Barry), Andrew Scott (Fleabag) y Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

En el apartado de Mejor Actriz en una Serie de Comedia se encuentran nominadas Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) y Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag).

Los nominados en la categoría de Mejor Ensamble de Elenco en una Serie de Drama son Big Little Lies, The Crown, Game of Thrones, The Handmaid's Tale y Stranger Things.

Por el galardón a Mejor Ensamble de Elenco en una Serie de Comedia compiten Barry, Fleabag, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel y Schitt's Creek.

Por el premio a Mejor Ensamble de Dobles de Riesgo en una Serie de Drama están nominados Game of Thrones, Glow, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead y Watchmen.