La pesadilla de los metaleros; Metallica anuncia colaboración con HA*ASH, J Balvin y más

El álbum ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ une a artistas de diferentes géneros con los éxitos de la banda
Jaime Felix / El Diariomartes, 22 junio 2021 | 14:04
Hoy por la mañana a través de redes sociales Metallica dio a conocer el tracklist de su nuevo álbum ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ y el nombre de los artistas que colaborarán con ellos en diferentes canciones, contará con doce éxitos de la banda y con la participación de 53 artistas, yendo desde Elton John a Juanes y Gera MX.
A continuación te dejamos con el tracklist del álbum:
Enter the Sandman:
Alessia Cara & The Warning
Mac DeMarco
Ghost
Juanes
Rina Sawayama
Weezer
Sad But True:
Sam Fender
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Mexican Institute of Sound feat. La Perla & Gera MX
Royal Blood
St. Vincent
White Reaper
YB
Holier Than Thou:
Biffy Clyro
The Chats
OFF!
PUP
Corey Taylor
The Unforgiven:
Cage The Elephant
Vishal Dadlani, DIVINE, Shor Police
Diet Cig
Flatbush Zombies feat. DJ Scratch
Ha*Ash
José Madero
Moses Sumney
Wherever I May Roam:
J Balvin
Chase & Status feat. BackRoad Gee
The Neptunes
Jon Pardi
Don’t Tread on Me:
SebastiAn
Portugal. The Man feat. Aaron Beam
Volbeat
Through the Never:
The HU
Tomi Owó
Nothing Else Matters:
Phoebe Bridgers
Miley Cyrus feat. Watt, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith
Dave Gahan
Mickey Guyton
Dermot Kennedy
Mon Laferte
Igor Levit
My Morning Jacket
PG Roxette
Darius Rucker
Chris Stapleton
TRESOR
Of Wolf and Man:
Goodnight, Texas
The God That Failed:
IDLES
Imelda May
My Friend of Misery:
Cherry Glazerr
Izïa Kamasi Washington
The Struggle Within:
Rodrigo y Gabriela
El disco será lanzado en conjunto con una versión remasterizada de “The Black Album” el 10 de septiembre de este año. A pesar de que faltan dos meses para su lanzamiento las redes sociales no tardaron en hacer memes.