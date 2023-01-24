Espectáculos
Premios Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominados
Everything Everywhere All at Once encabezó el evento al recibir 11 menciones
De la Redacción/ El Diario
martes, 24 enero 2023 | 08:37
Mejor película
- Ellas hablan, de Sarah Polley
- Los Fabelman, de Steven Spielberg
- TÁR, de Todd Field
- Sin novedad en el frente
- Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh
- Todo a la vez en todas partes, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Daniels
- El triángulo de la tristeza, de Ruben Östlund
- Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann
- Avatar: El sentido del agua, de James Cameron
- Top Gun: Maverick, de Joseph Kosinski
Mejor director
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Everything, everywhere, all at once (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert)
- The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)
- Tar (Todd Field)
- Triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund)
Mejor actriz protagonista
- Cate Blanchet (Tar)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
- Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Mejor actor protagonista
- Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Fraser (The whale)
- Pascal Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Mejores efectos especiales
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- the Batman
- Black panther: wakanda forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor fotografía
- All the western front
- Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths
- Elvis
- Empire of light
- Tar
Mejor edición
- The banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything, everywhere, all at once
- Tar
- Top Gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de producción
- All quiet on the western front
- Avatar: the way of water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- All quiet on the western front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: wakanda forever
- Elvis
- The whale
Mejor película animada
- Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro
- Marcel the shell with shoes on
- Puss in boots: the last wish
- The sea best
- Turning red
Mejor película de habla no inglesa
- All quiet on the western front (Alemania)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- Close (Bélgica)
- EO (Polonia)
- The quiet girl (Irlanda)
Mejor corto documental
- The elephant whisperers
- Hauolout
- How do you measure a year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the gate
Mejor documental
- All that breathes
- All the beauty and the bloodshed
- Fire of love
- A house made of splinters
- Navalny
Mejor canción original
- Aplause, de Tell it like a Woman
- Hold my hand, de Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift me up, de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, de RRR
- This is the life, de Everything, everywhere, all at once
Mejor actor de reparto
- Brendan Gleeson (The banshees of inesherin)
- Brian Tyre Henry (Causeway)
- Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
- Barry Keoghan (The banshees of inesherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
Mejor corto de animación
- The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
- The flying sailor
- Ice merchants
- My year of dicks
- An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it
Mejor corto de acción real
- An Irish goodbye
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night ride
- The red suitcase
Mejor guión original
- The Banshees of Inisherin: Martin McDonagh
- Everything, everywhere, all at once: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
- The Fabelmans: Steven spielberg y Tony Kushner
- Tar: Todd Field
- Triangle of sadness: Ruben Ostlund
Mejor guión adaptado
- All quie on the western front: edward Berger, Lesley Paterson y Ian Stokell
- Glass Onien: Knives Out: Rian Johnson
- Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
- Top Gun: Maverick. Eheren Kruger, Wric Warren Singer, Chrostopher McQuarrie
- Women Talking: Sarah Polley
Mejor Banda Sonora
- All quiet on the western front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inesherin
- Everything, everywhere, all at once
- The Fabelmans
Mejor sonido
- All quiet on the western fron
- Avatar: the way of water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top gun: Maverick
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Babylon
- Black Panther
- Elvis
- Everything, everywhere, all at once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Angela Basset (Black Panther)
- Hong Chau (The Wahle)
- Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inesherin)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
- Stephanie Cu (Everything, everywhere, all at once