Espectáculos

Premios Oscar 2023: Lista completa de nominados

Everything Everywhere All at Once encabezó el evento al recibir 11 menciones

Tomada de Internet

De la Redacción/ El Diario

martes, 24 enero 2023 | 08:37

Mejor película

  • Ellas hablan, de Sarah Polley
  • Los Fabelman, de Steven Spielberg
  • TÁR, de Todd Field
  • Sin novedad en el frente
  • Almas en pena de Inisherin, de Martin McDonagh
  • Todo a la vez en todas partes, de Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Daniels
  • El triángulo de la tristeza, de Ruben Östlund
  • Elvis, de Baz Luhrmann
  • Avatar: El sentido del agua, de James Cameron
  • Top Gun: Maverick, de Joseph Kosinski

Mejor director

  • Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
  • Everything, everywhere, all at once (Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert)
  • The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg)
  • Tar (Todd Field)
  • Triangle of sadness (Ruben Ostlund)

Mejor actriz protagonista

  • Cate Blanchet (Tar)
  • Ana de Armas (Blonde)
  • Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
  • Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
  • Michelle Yeoh (Everything, everywhere, all at once)

Mejor actor protagonista

  • Austin Butler (Elvis)
  • Colin Farrell (The banshees of Inisherin)
  • Brendan Fraser (The whale)
  • Pascal Mescal (Aftersun)
  • Bill Nighy (Living)

Mejores efectos especiales

  • All quiet on the western front
  • Avatar: the way of water
  • the Batman
  • Black panther: wakanda forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor fotografía

  • All the western front
  • Bardo, false chronicle of a handful of truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of light
  • Tar

Mejor edición

  • The banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything, everywhere, all at once
  • Tar
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de producción

  • All quiet on the western front
  • Avatar: the way of water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

  • All quiet on the western front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: wakanda forever
  • Elvis
  • The whale

Mejor película animada

  • Pinocho, de Guillermo del Toro
  • Marcel the shell with shoes on
  • Puss in boots: the last wish
  • The sea best
  • Turning red

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

  • All quiet on the western front (Alemania)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Bélgica)
  • EO (Polonia)
  • The quiet girl (Irlanda)

Mejor corto documental

  • The elephant whisperers
  • Hauolout
  • How do you measure a year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the gate

Mejor documental

  • All that breathes
  • All the beauty and the bloodshed
  • Fire of love
  • A house made of splinters
  • Navalny

Mejor canción original

  • Aplause, de Tell it like a Woman
  • Hold my hand, de Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift me up, de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu, de RRR
  • This is the life, de Everything, everywhere, all at once

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Brendan Gleeson (The banshees of inesherin)
  • Brian Tyre Henry (Causeway)
  • Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
  • Barry Keoghan (The banshees of inesherin)
  • Ke Huy Quan (Everything, everywhere, all at once)

Mejor corto de animación

  • The boy, the mole, the fox and the horse
  • The flying sailor
  • Ice merchants
  • My year of dicks
  • An ostrich told me the world is fake and I think I believe it

Mejor corto de acción real

  • An Irish goodbye
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night ride
  • The red suitcase

Mejor guión original

  • The Banshees of Inisherin: Martin McDonagh
  • Everything, everywhere, all at once: Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
  • The Fabelmans: Steven spielberg y Tony Kushner
  • Tar: Todd Field
  • Triangle of sadness: Ruben Ostlund

Mejor guión adaptado

  • All quie on the western front: edward Berger, Lesley Paterson y Ian Stokell
  • Glass Onien: Knives Out: Rian Johnson
  • Living: Kazuo Ishiguro
  • Top Gun: Maverick. Eheren Kruger, Wric Warren Singer, Chrostopher McQuarrie
  • Women Talking: Sarah Polley

Mejor Banda Sonora

  • All quiet on the western front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inesherin
  • Everything, everywhere, all at once
  • The Fabelmans

Mejor sonido

  • All quiet on the western fron
  • Avatar: the way of water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top gun: Maverick

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther
  • Elvis
  • Everything, everywhere, all at once
  • Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Angela Basset (Black Panther)
  • Hong Chau (The Wahle)
  • Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inesherin)
  • Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, everywhere, all at once)
  • Stephanie Cu (Everything, everywhere, all at once

AutosChihuahua.com La mejor forma de comprar o vender tu auto - Visitar

Te Puede Interesar

Secciones

Ediciones

Servicios