Espectáculos

Video: Dan a conocer los nominados al Oscar

La lista fue anunciada por Priyanka Chopra Jonas y su esposo Nick Jonas

Staff
El Diario de Juárez

lunes, 15 marzo 2021 | 06:06

Esta mañana Priyanka Chopra Jonas y su esposo Nick Jonas dieron a conocer la lista de nominados al Oscar durante una presentación que se transmitió en vivo por Oscars.org y Oscars.com.

Lista de nominados:

 

Mejor actriz de reparto

•    Maria Bakalova

•    Glenn CLose

•    Olivia Cloman

•    Amanda Seyfried

•    Yuh-Jung Youn

Mejor banda sonora original

•    “Da 5 Bloods”

•    “Mank”

•    “Minari”

•    “News of the World”

Mejor actor de reparto

•    Sacha Baron Cohen

•    Daniel Kaluuya

•    Leslie Odom Jr.

•    Paul Raci

•    Lakeith Stanfierld

Mejor guion original

•    “Judas and the Black Messiah”

•    “Minari”

•    “Promising Young Woman”

•    “Sound of Metal”

•    “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor guion adaptado

•    “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

•    “The Father”

•    “Nomadland”

•    “One Night in Miami”

•    “The White Tiger”

Mejor película de animación

•    “Onward”

•    “Over the Moon”

•    “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

•    “Soul”

•    “Wolfwalkers”

Mejor documental largo

•    “Collective”

•    “Crip Camp”

•    “El agente topo”

•    “My octopus teacher”

•    “Time”

Mejor película internacional

•    “Another Round”

•    “Better Days”

•    “Collective”

•    “The Man Who Sold His Skin”

•    “Quo Vadis Aida?”

Mejor fotografía

•    “Judas and the Black Messiah”

•    “Mank”

•    “News of the World”

•    “Nomadland”

•    “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Mejor película

•    “The Father”

•    “Judas and the Black Messiah”

•    “Mank”

•    “Minari”

•    “Nomadland”

•    “Promising Young Woman”

•    “Sound of Metal”

•    “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

