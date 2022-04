Video: Muere por salirse de su auto en Car Wash, máquina lo atrapó

CAR WASH FATALITY - A man gets trapped inside a car wash in #Escondido and dies after being pinned between his car and the machinery. Police say the car wash was off at the time. Here are some of the disturbing details of the man’s death. @CBS8 https://t.co/dcw6eeOUQR pic.twitter.com/WnYiSlrup5

— Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) April 19, 2022