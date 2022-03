Video: Presunto sicario falla una ejecución y se da a la fuga

WANTED for AN Assault in front of 619 West 204 Street,. #Manhattan @NYPD34pct on 2/28/22 @ 1:00 AM Suspect approached victim sitting in his car and opened fire striking victim twice. Reward up to $3500 Call 1-800-577-TIPS Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/Ax7MDJ2VoE

— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 4, 2022